Austin Butler seems to have won big as the star has won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama - Motion Picture. Portraying the King of Rock Elvis Presley in the biopic titled Elvis, this is a big win for Butler as he wins his first Golden Globe Award when facing off against the likes of Brendan Fraser and Hugh Jackman. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: Julia Garner Wins Best Supporting Actress - Television Series for Ozark.

Check Out the Tweet:

Austin Butler wins the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/jcrpOh0bgP — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)