Aye Zindagi is written and directed by Anirban Bose. The makers have dropped the trailer of the film starring Revathy, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrinmayee Godbole in the lead. It promises to be a heartwarming tale that showcases the power of humanity. Revathy is seen as a grief counsellor who rekindles hope and faith in life of a 28-year-old liver cirrhosis patient. Aye Zindagi is set to be released in theatres on October 14. Salaam Venky: Kajol and Revathy Team Up for a New Film, Shoot Begins.

Aye Zindagi Release Date:

Watch The Trailer Of Aye Zindagi Below:

