The 67th National Film Awards took place today (October 25) in New Delhi. Among the many awardees this year, it was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore, which also bagged a win as the Best Hindi Film. Now, just after the glorious moment, producer Sajid Nadiadwala took to social media and dedicated the award to SSR. Indeed, a man with a golden heart.

Check It Out:

A Moment of Pride for all of us at NGE today as we’ve received the prestigious National Award for #Chhichhore! Thank you @initeshtiwari for this special movie! We’re really grateful for all the love & dedicate this award to #SushantSinghRajput ♥️ - #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/YfxCxz95Mc — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) October 25, 2021

