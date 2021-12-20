Suniel Shetty has shared his reaction on the micro-blogging site after watching Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83. The veteran actor has heaped praises for the Kabir Khan directorial and mentioned that Singh has gone through an 'incredible transformation' onscreen as Kapil Dev. That's not it, as Shetty also added that he was 'shaken & teary-eyed' after watching India's iconic 1983 World Cup victory recreated on the silver screen. Check it out. 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh is Fabulous as Kapil Dev in This Feel-Good Sports Drama Inbox (LatestLY's First Impression).

Suniel Shetty Reviews Ranveer Singh's 83:

Sheer belief. That’s what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that’s a personal tale. The tears are real 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)