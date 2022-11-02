Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spent her 49th birthday on November 1 by visiting Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple to seek god's blessings. Many pictures of the mother-daughter duo from the mandir have surfaced online, which sees them posing with fans and also near the Ganpati idol. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Make Way for the Ultimate Queen of Fashion.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Fan - Amit (@amit_aishgang)

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

