Ajay Devgn has congratulated Akshay Kumar on completing 30 years in cinema. He shared a picture with Akshay anAjay Devgn Congratulates Akshay Kumard mentioned in his post, "Hope you set new records". Akshay replied saying, "Thank you brother, lucky to have supportive peers like you." From Ajay Devgn’s Singham to Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranking All Films in Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Verse From Worst to Best!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Thank you brother, lucky to have supportive peers like you 🙏🏻 Much love ❤️ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)