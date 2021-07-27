A day after Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021, Ajay Devgn has released a special video titled Sipahi, in which he could be seen reciting a beautiful poem saluting the Indian soldiers. Well, not just us, even Akshay Kumar was mighty impressed with Devgn and so gave a shoutout to him. Check it out.

Watch Video:

I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar? pic.twitter.com/KofhbNizV7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)