Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the sweetest video today (March 10). In the video, he can be seen trying to save a dragonfly that jumped into the pool while he was enjoying some poll time. He tried to dry its wings by blowing on them and saving the little insect. Akshay wrote a sweet caption along with the video that got a sweet response from his wife Twinkle Khanna.

He wrote, "This li’l friend slipped in the swimming pool this morning and needed help. A bit of patience, a bit of cheering…and off he flew. Isn’t that what we all need in life - hope in the heart, will to live and wings to fly." Twinkle replied by saying, "You do it often enough for me too."

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

