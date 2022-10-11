Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture for his fans on the occasion of his 80th birthday is winning hearts. As the superstar surprised his admirers by stepping out of his house (Jalsa) at midnight and greeting them, who were awaiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. He was seen happily waving and thanking them for showering love. Have a look! Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: 7 Inspiring Quotes by the Legendary Star as He Turns 80!

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

