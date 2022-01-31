Amrita Arora has turned a year older today (January 31) and she has ringed in her birthday with her girl gang – Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat. Sharing a picture from the celebration, Malaika wrote, “The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial.”

Malaika Arora’s Post For Sister Amrita Arora

