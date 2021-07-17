Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher took to social media and announced his 519th film. However, the special thing to take note is that he made this revelation while flying in a plane above the Atlantic Ocean which was 36000 away from land. He also mentioned that more deets about the project is coming soon.

Watch Video:

प्रभु की अपार कृपा रही है मुझ पर !! कभी सोचा नहीं था मैंने कि मैं अपनी 519वी फ़िल्म की घोषणा #AtlanticOcean के ऊपर 36000 फ़ीट की ऊँचाई पर उड़ते हुए जहाज़ से करूँगा। पर दोस्तों! मैं ऐसे ही तो नहीं कहता कि life में ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है!’ जय हो!! Full details coming soon. 🙏😎🤓 pic.twitter.com/tQWOPZg8YQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 17, 2021

