Baba Sehgal has confirmed on Twitter that his father passed away last night at the age of 87. He was suffering from COVID-19. In his chat with ABP News, Sehgal recounts that his father was quarantined at home for eight days. Yesterday night, his oxygen levels fell, and had to be rushed to the hospital. But since they were facing a shortage of everything from oxygen cylinders, ventilators and beds, he couldn't be looked after immediately.

Check out Baba Sehgal's Twitter post here...

Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/haoNr3sSbp — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) April 13, 2021

