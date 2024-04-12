Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan garnered Rs 36.33 crore worldwide on its first day. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film underwent a schedule change, initially slated for an April 10 release but rescheduled to April 11 to coincide with Eid celebrations. It'll be intriguing to observe how the film performs over the weekends. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Turn Buddy-Action Into Migraine-Inducing Boredom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO Collection Day 1

