As per the latest update on Bar & Bench, Allahabad High Court has refused to grant any interim relief against the release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre in a plea alleging copyright case. FYI, a case was filed by Uday Prakash against the producer of Chehre Anand Pandit for plagiarising his copyrighted script.

