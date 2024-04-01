With fans eagerly anticipating the pairing of Bollywood's action giants in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, both stars indulge in playful pranks. On April Fool’s Day, Tiger Shroff pulled off a prank on Akshay Kumar, sparking excitement among fans not just for their on-screen chemistry but also for Kumar’s anticipated response. In the prank, Tiger is seen tampering with a cold drink bottle, which Akshay later picks up to take a sip. However, he ends up spilling it on his face and getting wet, all thanks to Tiger Shroff’s mischievousness. The duo will grace the screen together in Jackky Bhagnani’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, slated for release on April 10, 2024. Watch the video below! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Accepts Tiger Shroff’s Swimming Challenge but Couldn’t Win – Find Out Why! (Watch Video).

Watch Tiger Shroff Pulling a Prank On Akshay Kumar Here

View this post on Instagram

