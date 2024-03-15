In a sneak peek from the upcoming film Deva, Shahid Kapoor has left fans amazed with his muscular physique in a monochrome still. The handsome dropped a still from the sets of Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming film, flaunting his toned back and biceps. Shahid, appeared to be smoking in this still, is seen sporting a casual look. Deva: Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Upcoming Film Is ‘An Edgy Action Thriller’ During AMA Session With Fans; Confirms Release Date!

Shahid Kapoor In Deva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)