Dhirajlal Shah, renowned Bollywood producer of The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy with Sunny Deol, passed away on Monday after battling organ failure. His brother Hasmukh confirmed his death, stating COVID-19 complications led to lung issues and multi-organ failure. He is survived by his wife, Manju and daughters, Sheetal Goyal and Sapna Shah. The news of his demise was mourned by the Indian Film TV Producers Council as they shared a post on X (Twitter). The cult film, featuring Preity Zinta and marking Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood debut, is a testament to Shah's contribution to cinema. Surya Kiran, Telugu Actor-Director, Dies at 48 Due to Health Complications.

