Dhokha: Round D Corner released in theatres on September 23 and it has had average opening at the box office on the day of its release. The film starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and Khushalii Kumar has minted Rs 1.25 crore in India on the opening day. Dhokha Round D Corner Movie Review: R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar & Aparshakti Khurrana's Thriller Is A One Time Watch!

Dhokha: Round D Corner Box Office Update

#Dhokha gets the benefit of lower ticket rates [#NationalCinemaDay2022] on Day 1, has a healthy start [limited screens/shows]... Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 2 and 3, when ticket rates return to normal pricing... Fri ₹ 1.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2b3MMsIUGu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2022

