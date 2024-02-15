Sara Ali Khan recently unveiled a new video that's evoking major nostalgia, especially for fans of her father, Saif Ali Khan. The clip, reminiscent of Saif's iconic scene from the film Dil Chahta Hai, appears to be a teaser for an upcoming advertisement. Dressed in an elegant ivory lehenga as a bride, Sara is seen engrossed in a phone call with someone named Sanjay, reminiscent of her dad's character's struggle to get a word in during a conversation in Dil Chahta Hai. Adding to the hilarity, Farah Khan also shared the video and asked playfully who this mysterious Sanjay was and why he was causing such a stir for Sara. Looks like Saif's charm and wit run in the family! Ae Watan Mere Watan: Makers Announce Release Date for Sara Ali Khan’s Next Film on World Radio Day, Period-Drama To Stream on Prime Video From This Date.

Sara Ali Khan's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

