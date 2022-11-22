Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu’s crime-thriller Drishyam 2 continues to rake in impressive figures at the box office. It has crossed Rs 75 crore mark within four days of its theatrical release. The total collection of Abhishek Pathak directorial stands at Rs 76.01 crore. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 at *national chains*… *Day 4* biz… ⭐️ #PVR: 2.65 cr ⭐️ #INOX: 2.15 cr ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 1.13 cr ⭐️ Total: ₹ 5.93 cr Note: VERY STRONG HOLD on crucial Monday… Evening and night shows witnessed super growth. pic.twitter.com/VYScz3Kz53 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2022

#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ 💯 cr… #D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zvLDBp1EUY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2022

