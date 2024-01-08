Esha Gupta shows her support to the 'Explore Indian Islands' movement, sparked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. Following PM Modi's initiative, various Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan, have endorsed the beauty of Indian islands. In the midst of a Maldives-related controversy, Esha Gupta shared a captivating throwback photo from Lakshadweep on Instagram, expressing her longing for the pristine beaches and enchanting atmosphere. The actress captioned her post with a heartfelt desire to return to the captivating magic of Lakshadweep. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham and Others Ask Fans To ‘Explore Indian Islands’ After PM Narendra Modi’s Lakshadweep Pics Go Viral.

Check Esha Gupta's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

