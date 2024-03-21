‘Galat Jagah Jaa Rahe Ho,’ Says Paps As Aditya Roy Rapur Arrives for Rumoured Girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Panday’s Baby Shower (Watch Video)

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray are expecting their first child. Today, the parents-to-be arranged an intimate baby shower, which their loved ones attended. Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor, Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted arriving at Alanna's baby shower. In a video shared by paparazzi account, Aditya got lost but eventually found his way in for the baby shower. The paps can be heard saying, 'Galat jagah jaa rahe ho (You're going the wrong way)'. Alanna Panday Baby Shower: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s ‘Super Adorable’ Daughter Devi Steals the Attention; Gauri Khan, Helen Arrive (Watch Videos).

Check Aditya Roy Kapur's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)