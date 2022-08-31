On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja along with his parents. After seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings, he was even seen posing with fans for pictures. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR and More Celebs Wish Fans On the Auspicious Occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Kartik Aaryan At Lalbaugcha Raja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhabar (@official_akhabar)

With Family

Kartik Aaryan with parents at Lalbaugcha Raja (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Greeting Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

