The makers of Good Luck Jerry have dropped a new song from the film titled "Paracetamol" today and it looks engaging. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Parag Chhabra, the track sees a tensed Janhvi (Jaya Kumari) who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to pay for the medical bills of her mother who is battling cancer. The movie releases exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar. Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Jaya Kumari is Both Naive And Badass In This Hindi Remake Of Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

