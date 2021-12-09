Dharmendra, the veteran actor of Hindi Cinema, celebrated his 86th birthday on December 8. The legend was showered with tons of love and heartfelt birthday wishes across social media platforms. Hema Malini, his wife, has shared a post on Twitter to thank everyone, especially the actor's fans from Mathura, to wish him on his birthday. The veteran actress mentions in her post that she had been receiving birthday messages all day for the actor and she feels totally wonderful seeing so much of love and respect being poured in for Dharamji.

Hema Malini Thanks Fans For Wishing Dharmendra

It is Dharam ji’s b’day today! Praying for his long and healthy life. So many good wishes filled with love & affection I have recd from morning from all our fans, esp from Mathura.Thank you all! It is a wonderful feeling to be so loved, and of course Dharam ji deserves all this🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2021

