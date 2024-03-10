Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were recently seen enjoying a date night in Mumbai. In the video, the duo was spotted inside a car, with Palak dressed in a black top, trousers, and heels, while Ibrahim opted for a dark grey T-shirt, denim, and shoes. This isn't the first time they've been spotted together in public, as they were also seen in Mumbai on New Year's Eve in January. Ibrahim Ali Khan Clicked Carrying Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari's Jacket While Exiting Multiplex (View Pics). Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spotted Together View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)