During the pre-festivities in Udaipur, Kiran Rao, renowned for talents beyond filmmaking, serenaded guests with her captivating voice. The intimate gathering, celebrating the union of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, was graced by Rao's soulful performance. Her melodic tunes added an enchanting touch to the joyful atmosphere, creating cherished moments for the bride, groom, and all attendees. With her musical prowess, Rao elevated the celebratory mood, leaving an indelible impression on the pre-wedding festivities. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan Jets Off To Udaipur With Son Azad Rao For Celebrations (Watch Video).

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Udaipur Wedding:

