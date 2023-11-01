Speculation about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy arises as the actress refrains from observing the fast for her husband, Virat Kohli, for this year's Karwa Chauth. The reason behind her decision, linking it to a possible pregnancy is Anushka's latest Instagram story. Anushka Sharma took to IG story and shared a picture of snack! Anushka's picture of her munching over snacks has further intensified the curiosity of her pregnancy. Anushka's choice not to partake in the fast has ignited a social media storm, stirring discussions and fervent speculation regarding a potential pregnancy, adding to the ongoing curiosity surrounding the couple's personal life. Anushka Sharma Drops Pic of Her Flaunting Baby Bump Amid Second Pregnancy Rumours, Actress Pens ‘Times Flies’ (View Post).

See Anushka Sharma's Picture Here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

See Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 2019 Karwa Chauth Celebration Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

