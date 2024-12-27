Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who shot to global fame with the Baahubali series, is collaborating with Mahesh Babu for his upcoming film. The movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects of Tollywood. Confirming the earlier speculations, a recent report suggests that Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is indeed set to join the SSR directorial as the female lead. Yes, you heard that right: Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will seen sharing the screen in SSR's new film. ‘SSMB29’: Priyanka Chopra To Star Alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu Epic Adventure? Here’s What We Know.

Priyanka Chopra To Play Female Lead in ‘SSMB29’

According to the latest report in Pinkvilla, Bollywood's global diva Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in the series Citadel, is all set to join Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB29. The reports revealed that the filmmaker was looking for an actress with a strong global presence, and who better than Pee Cee to play the role?

Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran Join Mahesh Babu in ‘SSMB29’

Sharing about PC's excitement to join the project, the source said, "Priyanka Chopra is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Mahesh Babu to create an adventure like never before. It's an unchartered territory for her as well, and the character has a lot of scope for action along with the leading man (Mahesh Babu)." The source confirmed that the actress has been offered a "well-crafted" role in the film. ‘SSMB29’: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film To Release in 2 Parts; Telugu Epic Adventure To Go on Floors in March 2025 – Reports.

Another report suggested that Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran has also been confirmed for SSMB29 as the lead antagonist. The Telugu movie will reportedly go on floors in 2025 and will complete filming by 2026. The screenplay for the upcoming film is written by SS Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad. If things go well, the movie see Priyanka returning to the Indian film industry after a gap of six years. Her last Bollywood film was The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).