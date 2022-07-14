Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor who are shooting for their next Bawaal in Europe since last two months, are fun co-stars indeed. Well, as per latest video shared by VD on Instagram we get to see Janhvi and Varun debating about Art vs Commerce. However, it's Janhvi's obsession with Jugjugg Jeeyo's "Nach Punjaban" song that gets revealed at the end of the clip. Quite goofy. Janhvi Kapoor Does Rangi Sari in Paris With Her Dupatta, Varun Dhawan Is All Smiles (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

