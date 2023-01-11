Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan trailer recently dropped and actor's Jawan director Atlee reacted to it positively. Superstar reacted to the filmmaker's kind words and wrote "Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u." Pathaan: Tamil Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner to Run With Clashing Films Varisu and Thunivu!

Check Out King Khan's Tweet Below:

Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u. https://t.co/8ZkcuDWGL0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)