Here’s a major update on Jawan! Shah Rukh Khan has announced the ‘The Sound Of Jawan’ with a cool new pic of himself from Atlee’s upcoming directorial. The song titled “Zinda Hai” in Hindi, “Vandha Edam” in Tamil and “Dhumme Dhulipelaa” in Telugu, will today at 12.50pm. This is the first single from the upcoming action thriller. The pic features SRK in a dapper avatar, posing in black ensemble and completing his look with vintage sunglasses and a stylish wristband. Jawan: Rapper Raja Kumari Performs Title Track of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film in New York! (Watch Video).

Jawan Song ‘Zinda Banda’

The Sound of Jawan ! Song out today at 12:50pm !#ZindaBanda (Hindi)#VandhaEdam (Tamil)#DhummeDhulipelaa (Telugu)#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/Vyyr2VQDej — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2023

