Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for his much-anticipated return to the silver screen with Joram, generating excitement among eager audiences. Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija, the film revolves around a father navigating life's challenges while on the run with a baby strapped to him. The ensemble cast includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Sharing the gripping trailer on Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee captions the post, "Running from danger, Dasru holds his baby close, facing the ultimate question: survive or confront the approaching end? #Joram trailer is out now!"Joram is set to hit the theatres on December 8. Silence 2: Manoj Bajpayee To Return As ACP Avinash, Says 'I Always Seek To Explore Diverse Characters'

Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

Watch Joram Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)