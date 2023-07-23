Kajol has shared a few pictures from Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show, which was a star-studded affair. One of the pics features the actress clicking selfie with the ace fashion designer and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. The three are seen all smiles as they capture a moment. Kajol even shared pics of her sequined saree that she wore for the event and praised Manish’s collection from the big night. Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show: Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Other Popular Celebs Arrive in Style for the Big Night!

Kajol, Manish Malhotra, Tanishaa Mukerji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)