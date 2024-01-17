Kangana Ranaut recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting what she believes sets him apart. Posting on Instagram, she shared her perspective on his exceptional qualities, attributing it to the remarkable intensity in his intent and actions. Kangana, in an Instagram Stories post, showcased a picture of Modi, emphasising the extraordinary sharpness and sparkle in his eyes, describing it as more potent than a blazing sword. According to her, it's this intensity that distinguishes him and makes him relatable to the people. Kangana Ranaut Blushes As She Gets Spotted Exiting Salon Hand-in-Hand With Mystery Man (View Pic).

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

