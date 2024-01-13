On January 12, 2024, Kangana Ranaut was captured by paparazzi leaving a venue with a mysterious companion in Mumbai. The actress, donned in a stunning powder blue flowy dress, walked hand-in-hand with her partner after a salon session. Displaying a radiant blush, she complemented her look with open tresses, glasses, and subtle makeup. Meanwhile, her companion exuded charm in a black shirt, matching t-shirt, pants, and sneakers. The candid moment sparked intrigue and added a touch of glamour to the day. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Embracing Fan Attention in Public Spaces, Calls Cinema Star Myth the 'Sweetest Lie' (View Post).

See Kangana Ranaut's Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)