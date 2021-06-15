Kangana Ranaut has moved to Bombay High Court for the renewal of her passport. Passport Authority of India has raised objections on the same as an FIR against her has been filed at the Bandra Police for hateful tweets and sedition. The actress has mentioned in her application that she had to go to Budapest for a shoot and her passport expires in September this year.

#BombayHighCourt to hear #KanganaRanaut’s plea seeking renewal of her passport on the ground that the Passport Authority of India is raising objections to the same due to FIR registered against her by Bandra police for hateful tweets and sedition. pic.twitter.com/rPqH3zE4TR — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 15, 2021

