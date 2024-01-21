Kangana Ranaut has engaged herself in religious activities before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's newly constructed Ram Temple. Wearing a golden silk saree adorned with heavy gold jewellery, she participated in a yagya and swept the temple premises with a broom in Ayodhya. In her traditional attire and sunglasses, Kangana shared a video on Instagram where she was seen performing community service by sweeping a small area of the temple. She also posted pictures of herself engaging in the yagya with saints and shared a light moment with Saint Rambhadracharya, seeking his blessings. Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Lord Ram’s Idol in Ayodhya, Says, ‘I Always Thought Lord Rama Looked like This’ (See Pics).

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story

Full Video Of Kangana Ranaut Sweeing Temple Floors

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kangana Ranaut participates in cleanliness drive at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. She is in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LpElT3ROdf — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Kangana Perfroms Havan At The Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

