Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the ‘Christmas Sweater Party’ she celebrated with social media sensation Orry and her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina. The actress not only flaunted her stylish outfit and stunning look but also captured attention with a photo she clicked with Vedang. In the adorable mirror selfie, the rumoured couple looks too cute to ignore. While Khushi and Vedang have yet to confirm their relationship status, their outings and joint appearances at events have fueled dating rumours. Orry Is ‘Kebab Mei Haddi’! Internet Sensation’s Moments With Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina and Others Are Unmissable (Watch Video).

Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Christmas Sweater Party’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)