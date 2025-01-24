Shah Rukh Khan is one such name that resonates deeply with movie lovers, not just in India but globally. On Friday(January 24), the Bollywood superstar made a stylish appearance as he arrived for the IIFA Awards 2025 press conference. During an interaction with the media, SRK casually spilled the beans regarding his much-awaited upcoming film, King. In a video from the event that has surfaced online, SRK could be seen inviting the media to kindly attend the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur from March 7 to March 9 to celebrate the Indian film industry. Revealing that he attended the press conference despite his busy schedule, SRK said: "Actually, I'm in the middle of starting the shoot for a film, but when they said 25 years (speaking of IIFA's silver jubilee), I rushed here." We believe the actor was talking about his next, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is touted to be an action thriller and will also feature Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma in crucial roles. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-Starrer To Be Announced on Superstar’s Birthday; Film’s Shooting To Kickstart in January 2025 – Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan To Soon Commence Shoot for ‘King’

Legend @iamsrk CONFIRMS that he is starting KING 💥🫡 KING BACK IN ACTION ❤️❤️ 2 YEARS OF PATHAAN THE SAVIOUR pic.twitter.com/0dCFQGMQn2 — BRIJWA SRK FAN 👑 (@BrijwaSRKman) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)