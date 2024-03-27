Celebrating the success of their film Madgaon Express, Bollywood stars Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Divyendu, and others were spotted enjoying Ramadan Iftar feast in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. A viral video captured the group having a fun meal together during the holy month. For the unaware, the comedy film has reportedly made more than Rs 11 crore at the box office in five days. Madgaon Express Review: Critics Hail Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Debut, Call It ‘A Comedy Worth Watching’.

Madgaon Express Team Enjoy Iftar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)