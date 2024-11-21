Author Ashwin Sanghi criticised an article published by the Financial Times for its disparaging remarks about Tulsi Gabbard, appointed by US President Donald Trump as Director of National Intelligence. The article referred to Gabbard as a "devotee of an obscure religious cult," which Sanghi viewed as an insult to Hinduism, particularly to followers of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), as Gabbard adheres to a Hindu way of life and is connected to ISKCON. Quoting Sanghi's tweet, actress Raveena Tandon also condemned the Financial Times, describing the piece as "low-level journalism" and accusing the publication of promoting hatred. However, we have to add here that FT may not be referring to Hinduism or ISKCON when talking about the 'obscure religious cult', but rather about 'The Science of Identity Foundation' that Gabbard is reported to be associated with in her childhood. Donald Trump Inducts Tulsi Gabbard in Cabinet: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Congratulates US New Director of National Intelligence, Praises Her Clarity of Thoughts and Dedication.

Raveena Tandon Slams Financial Times

This is the hate @FT promotes . Low level journalism. Shameful. https://t.co/Somo8KmAVl — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 20, 2024

