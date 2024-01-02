After the title track of Merry Christmas, the makers are now set to release the next song from the film, titled “Nazar Teri Toofan”. The team shared a motion poster featuring an hourglass that displays the lead actors and the details of the song launch. While making this announcement, the makers captioned the post as, “Time’s ticking, and we can’t wait anymore! Catch ‘Nazar Teri Toofan’ with us on the 4th of January!” Merry Christmas: Title Track for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati’s Film Is Out Now (Watch Audio Video).

Merry Christmas Song Nazar Teri Toofan

