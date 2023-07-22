Mouni Roy finally returned after nine days in Hospital. The actress recently posted couple of pictures on Instagram with her husband Suraj Nambiar and informed her fans about her health. Mouni captioned it as, "9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything. A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys x P.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful. ॐ नमः शिवाय". 'Bengali Belles' Mouni Roy Shares Hot and Cute Pictures With Her Gal Pals, Looks Cute in a Short Black Dress.

Check Mouni Roy's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

