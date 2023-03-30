The trailer of Mrs Undercover features Radhika Apte as a housewife who had quit special force team almost a decade ago. But she is once again given the opportunity to get back on team as an undercover agent and hunt down the serial killer, who targets ambitious women. This trailer offers oodles of light-hearted moments and glimpses a middle-class housewife’s transformation after she gets assigned on a mission. The upcoming film also featuring Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma is all set to be premiered on ZEE5 on April 14. Mrs Undercover: Radhika Apte Unveils Intriguing New Poster of Her Next Spy-Thriller (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer Of Mrs Undercover Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)