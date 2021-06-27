Neena Gupta is on cloud nine these days as her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' has hit the shelves. Talking on the same lines, on June 26, she visited lyricist Gulzar’s residence to gift him her novel. The actress was so excited that she also posted a video on her Instagram that saw her catching up with Gulzar. In the clip, she was seen wearing a blue co-ord set. Goodbye: Neena Gupta Cast Opposite Amitabh Bachchan as His Onscreen Wife.

While some users lauded her gesture of gifting the book to Gulzar, whereas a few were not pleased and slammed her for wearing shorts in front of the legendary. Check out the comments below.

Neena Gupta Trolled:

Neena Gupta Instagram

Neena Gupta Instagram

