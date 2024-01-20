Nora Fatehi has become the latest victim of the escalating deepfake trend in India, joining the ranks of celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. The morphed video, featuring Nora endorsing a fashion brand, gained widespread attention for its impeccable replication of her voice and body language. Nora took to her Instagram stories to express her shock and clarify that the video was not authentic, posting a screenshot and stating, "Shocked!!! This is not me (sic)." The incident highlights the growing concern over the prevalence of deepfake content in the country. Nora Fatehi Unleashes Glamour in a Sultry Animal Print Cut-Out Maxi Dress Featuring a Plunging Neckline and Thigh-High Slit – See Her Latest Pics.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram Story

Nora Fatehi's Instagram Story

Nora's Deepfake Video Shared By A Fashion Brand

