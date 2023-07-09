The teaser of OMG 2 is all set to be dropped on July 11, exactly a month before the release of the film. But ahead of it, the makers have treated fans with a motion poster featuring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and it is impressive. The actor’s intense avatar, his getup and the background score with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ being chanted makes this motion poster an intriguing one. OMG 2 is all set to be released in theatres on August 11. OMG 2 Teaser Drops Soon, Confirms Akshay Kumar! Check Out the New Poster From Amit Rai’s Film.

OMG 2 Teaser Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)