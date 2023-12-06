The internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani was among the attendees at The Archies screening, exuding elegance and style at the movie night. For the film's premiere event, Orry was seen striking poses with a group of Bollywood stars, including Suhana Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday among others. The 'I'm a Liver' star opted for a striking printed pantsuit, complemented by a sleek hairstyle, cementing his position as a fashion icon in the Indian film industry. Check out the pics below. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Says He's a 'Liver' In Viral Video, Sparks Memes and Hilarious Jokes Online - WATCH!

Orry Poses With Bollywood Stars:

Orry Rocking a Pantsuit:

