Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived in Delhi in the noon today. The rumours are rife that they would be getting engaged on May 13 in the capital. As the rumoured couple exited the airport, paps asked them, ‘shaadi mein bulane wale ho?’ Without giving any answer to it, Parineeti and Raghav kept walking but just couldn’t stop blushing. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Step Out For Dinner Date Amid Engagement Rumours, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha In Delhi

